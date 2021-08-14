Threats to blow up Mumbai University if undergrad results not declared soonest

Mumbai University (MU) has received several emails in the last month threatening to blow up its Kalina campus if results of Bachelor of Arts, Commerce and Science examinations were not declared immediately, police said, and added that a case for causing public mischief and criminal intimidation has been registered against unknown persons.

"We are taking help from the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to trace the accused," said a police official from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station. The complaint was lodged by the university’s security officer alleging the threatening emails were received by the director of examinations and evaluation.

The present email bomb threats come in the backdrop of two hoax bomb calls made to the police in the last fortnight. The first one, received on August 4, threatened to blow up the US consulate at the BKC, whereas the second call on August 7 claimed that bombs had been planted near actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow at Juhu CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Dadar railway stations. Three inebriated individuals were arrested for making the second hoax call.