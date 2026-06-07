MUMBAI: A sessions court has acquitted three men accused of assaulting police personnel during the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, citing lack of evidence, inconsistencies in witness testimony and serious lapses in the investigation.

Three acquitted in 2017 BMC poll-duty assault case

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Additional Sessions Judge K M Jaisingani acquitted Tajuddin Abduljabbar Shaikh, Azaruddin Tajuddin Shaikh and Moinuddin Tajuddin Shaikh, holding that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the prosecution, complainant Pradip Nivrutti Deshmukh, then attached to Antop Hill police station, was on election bandobast duty at a polling booth on February 21, 2017, when Moinuddin allegedly pushed him and caused injuries. It was further alleged that while police personnel were taking him to the police station in a taxi, the other two accused intervened, pulled him out and assaulted the officers.

However, the court noted that the prosecution failed to produce any documentary evidence showing that Deshmukh and another police witness were officially deployed on election duty at the time.

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{{^usCountry}} “The prosecution has not produced any document to prove that at the time of incident both of them were working as such public servants and they were on duty,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The prosecution has not produced any document to prove that at the time of incident both of them were working as such public servants and they were on duty,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also flagged the absence of independent witnesses despite the alleged incident occurring at a polling booth and found contradictions in the accounts of the two police witnesses. It observed that the prosecution relied largely on police testimony even though the incident allegedly took place in a public setting.

Further weakening the case, the court noted that the medical certificate recorded a history of assault by an “unknown person”. The accused were arrested nearly two months after the incident and no test identification parade was conducted, despite the complainant not knowing them beforehand.

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“There is no clear evidence about the involvement of the accused,” the court said.

Granting the accused the benefit of doubt, the court acquitted all three and directed them to furnish fresh bonds as required under law.