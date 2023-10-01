Three arrested, 3 minors detained for robbing cab driver in Badlapur

Three people have been arrested and three minors have been detained for allegedly assaulting and robbing a cab driver in Badlapur West.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday morning, one of the six booked a cab using an application and Abdul Saed Raen, driver, reached the location near the Ulhas river, a police officer said.

According to the complainant, Abdul, the six got into the car and asked the driver to take them to a place for cremation. When the vehicle reached an isolated place, they stopped the cab and assaulted Abdul with an iron rod.

According to police, they threw Abdul out of the car and drove away with two of his mobile phones and cash.

Abdul immediately approached the police. A case was registered under section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arun Shirsagar, senior police inspector, Badlapur West police station, said, “We formed a team and tracked the mobile number from which the cab was booked on the app. With the help of the tower location and technical intelligence, we nabbed the six on Wednesday. Three of them were minors.”

The minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent them to a children’s home while a court remanded the adults in three-day police custody, Shirsagar added.

Police officers said they would not reveal the names of the accused as the identification parade had not been completed yet. Abdul, 38, is a resident of Nalasopara East.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON