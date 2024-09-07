Three arrested for drugging, raping 22-year-old at birthday party

THANE: The Badlapur police on Friday arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman at a birthday party. The arrested accused have been identified as Bhumika Meshram, 20, Shivam Raje, 23, and Santosh Rupvate, 40. HT Image

The incident occurred in an apartment in the Shirgaon area on Wednesday night. The victim, a Badlapur resident, knew two of the accused — Bhumika and Shivam — all residents of Badlapur.

Bhumika had invited the victim to her birthday party at her friend’s home. The victim agreed to attend the party and went to a flat in Shirgaon with Bhumika. At the flat, Bhumika’s relative Santosh from Satara had also joined them. They allegedly spiked the victim’s drink, and one of the two male accused allegedly raped her, said a police officer.

When the victim’s parents called her phone, Bhumika told them that she had been drinking alcohol and had fallen asleep. She asked her parents to take her home. The next morning, the victim’s family brought her home early. Realizing something was wrong, she visited a doctor to confirm her suspicions and then filed a case against the accused.

The 22-year-old woman filed a complaint on Thursday, leading to the registration of the case. An officer from Badlapur police station said, “We have registered a rape case under the BNS Act based on her complaint and have arrested the three accused. We are still determining the role of each accused and continue to investigate.”