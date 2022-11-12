Three arrested for robbing bank employee in Bhiwandi of 11.75 lakh

Three persons accused of robbing a private bank employee were arrested on Friday days after the incident, police said.

The bank employee was on his motorbike to deposit money when two of the three accused, also on a bike allegedly hit him from behind and snatched the case having ₹11.75 lakh cash on a knifepoint, Bhiwandi police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the incident took place at Kalyan road near Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Bhiwandi on October 29.

Also Read: Rape suspect who ran over security guard arrested from Gurugram

Based on various inputs, including CCTV footage, and local reliable informers, the police were able to identify the trio as Arshad Mohammad Iliyas Mansuri (22), Sayed Abdul Wafa Chaudhry (24), and Saif Ali Mohmmad Mustafa Khan (25). While Arshad and Sayed Abdul were nabbed from UP, Saif was arrested from Bhiwandi, said police.

Chetan Kakte, Senior Police Inspector, Bhiwandi city police station said, “We formed a speacial team and scanned CCTV footage which led us to them. Upon interrogating Arshad and Abdul, both revealed the name of mastermind Saif who allegedly planned the robbery.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have also seized ₹8 lakh stolen cash, three mobile phones and a knife from their possession,” said police.

The accused were produced before the Bhiwandi court on Friday which remanded them to police custody till November 15.