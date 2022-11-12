Rape suspect who ran over security guard arrested from Gurugram

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday arrested the rape suspect, who allegedly ran over a security guard of a high rise society in Noida earlier this week. The suspect, identified as Neeraj Singh, a general manager with a private firm in Gurugram and resident of Amrapali Zodiac apartments in Sector 120, was arrested from his workplace in Gurugram on Thursday.

As per Sharad Kant, station house officer of Sector 113 police station, Singh was booked under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code in September.

“Singh was wanted in the case since the last one and a half months as he had been on the run since the case was registered. On Tuesday, we got a tipoff that he has returned to his residence in Sector 120. An investigating officer reached the society on Tuesday evening to arrest him and informed the society guards about the same,” said Kant.

When the suspect got to know about the arrival of the police, he tried to escape from the society in his car. “When the security guards tried to stop him from fleeing the premises, the suspect drove at a high speed and rammed the security in-charge Ashok Mavi who was standing at the gate, grievously injuring him,” said the SHO.

The suspect fled the spot while Mavi suffered serious injuries in his shoulder and leg. “On the basis of a complaint filed by the security in-charge, another case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt), and other relevant sections of the IPC. The security in charge was provided medical treatment and his condition is stable. A police team has been engaged to nab the suspect,” added Kant.

Following this, the police deployed teams in and around the district to nab Singh.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said electronic surveillance and source-based inputs were used to track Singh.

“It was found that he had fled to Gurugram to his office headquarters. It is suspected that he was hiding there in order to evade arrest. On Thursday morning, police laid a trap to call him to his office in Gurugram and when he arrived there, he was arrested and brought back to Gautam Budh Nagar,” said Chander.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON