Three arrested with 1.35 crore MD by ANC

Mumbai The Mumbai crime branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested three accused, including a Nigerian national, in two separate cases and allegedly seized mephedrone worth ₹1.35 crore from them.

One of the three accused is a notorious criminal with 18 cases of assault, robbery, theft, firing and murder registered against him in the several police stations across Mumbai and was externed twice from Mumbai.

On Saturday evening, the Bandra unit arrested two persons while patrolling in Sion and allegedly seized Mephedrone worth ₹1 crore from the duo. The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Khaimuddin Mohammad Moinuddin Sayyad, 32, and Vikas Tulshiram Agawane, 33, both the accused live in Dharavi.

While patrolling at around 6:30pm on Saturday, when the police vehicle reached the Eastern Express Highway at Sion (East) they found two persons moving about suspiciously with black colour bags.

“While checking the contents of the bags we found 400 grams of mephedrone from Sayyad’s possession, while 100grams of mephedrone was recovered from Agawane. Agawane is a recent entry into drug business, while Sayyad is a notorious criminal and has several criminal registered against him in Dharavi, Sion Shivaji Park, Dahisar, Worli and Dongri police stations. Both were brought to the unit and after conducting punchnama they were arrested under NDPS act,” said deputy commissioner of police Prakash Jadhav of the ANC.

In another case, officials of the Worli unit stopped a foreign national on suspicion in the Dockyard Road area. During questioning he revealed his name, NNamdi Augustine Samual Okoro, 36. While frisking his bag, 61 grams mephedrone and 154 grams methamphetamine worth ₹35 lakh was recovered, said official.

Okoro is from Azamogna in Anambase state in Nigeria. He came to India a few years ago and had been arrested along with seven other Nigerians with commercial quantities of contraband. He was found with 56 grams MD and .38 bore revolver and a case was registered against him with Byculla police station. Investigation is on, said Jadhav.