Three deaths in a month: Widened Mumbai-Nashik Highway stretch turns accident hotspot near Kharegaon

THANE: The recently widened stretch of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Kharegaon has emerged as a major accident-prone zone, with at least three people losing their lives in separate crashes over the past month between the Nayara Petrol Pump and the Kharegaon toll naka stretch. Even as construction of the toll plaza nears completion, despite the toll naka having been scrapped in 2017 after protests, motorists and local residents have alleged that the route lacks critical safety infrastructure.

Thane, India - May -14 2026:Thane to Mumgbra , The recently widened stretch of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Kharegaon has emerged as a major accident-prone zone, with at least three people losing their lives in separate crashes over the past month between the Nayara Petrol Pump and the Kharegaon toll naka stretch. Despite the toll plaza construction nearing completion, motorists and local residents have alleged that the route lacks basic and critical safety infrastructure. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Thursday, May -14, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has widened the highway to 12 lanes as part of a major infrastructure project connecting Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg at Amane. However, commuters claim that basic road safety measures such as warning signboards, lane guidance markings, rumblers, reflectors and speed-calming systems are missing across the nearly 30-km stretch between Majiwada in Thane and Wadpe in Bhiwandi.

Motorists have particularly flagged the Kharegaon junction as one of the most dangerous points on the corridor. Traffic from the Mumbra Bypass merges directly onto the Thane-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, while vehicles descending from Kharegaon Bridge towards Thane are often travelling at speeds of 80 to 100 kmph. Commuters said the absence of advance warning signboards, lane merge indicators, blind-spot alerts and intersection guidance leaves motorists with little reaction time when vehicles suddenly enter the main carriageway.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents and motorists alleged that the lack of proper traffic engineering measures has resulted in frequent near-miss incidents and fatal accidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents and motorists alleged that the lack of proper traffic engineering measures has resulted in frequent near-miss incidents and fatal accidents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On April 18, a couple from Dombivli, both banking professionals, died on the spot after their motorcycle came under a container truck near the same location. Earlier, on April 14, a speeding car rammed into a parked tanker near the Nayara Petrol Pump, killing the driver and injuring four passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 18, a couple from Dombivli, both banking professionals, died on the spot after their motorcycle came under a container truck near the same location. Earlier, on April 14, a speeding car rammed into a parked tanker near the Nayara Petrol Pump, killing the driver and injuring four passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Similarly, motorists travelling from Thane towards Nashik face another major hazard near the Mumbra turn. Due to the widened carriageway, vehicles often move at high speeds, but there are allegedly no directional signboards or advance indicators warning commuters about the upcoming left turn towards Mumbra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, motorists travelling from Thane towards Nashik face another major hazard near the Mumbra turn. Due to the widened carriageway, vehicles often move at high speeds, but there are allegedly no directional signboards or advance indicators warning commuters about the upcoming left turn towards Mumbra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As a result, many motorists reportedly realise the turn at the last moment and abruptly shift from the rightmost lane to the left, endangering both themselves and vehicles travelling behind them. Commuters alleged that the absence of proper lane guidance systems and advance signage has significantly increased the risk of serious accidents along the stretch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, many motorists reportedly realise the turn at the last moment and abruptly shift from the rightmost lane to the left, endangering both themselves and vehicles travelling behind them. Commuters alleged that the absence of proper lane guidance systems and advance signage has significantly increased the risk of serious accidents along the stretch. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding to the controversy is the construction of a 30-booth toll plaza at Kharegaon, which is in its final stage. The project has triggered political and public opposition, with demands that toll collection should not be resumed on the route.

Manoj Pradhan, NCP (SP) district president, alleged that the government was prioritising toll collection over commuter safety.

“The Kharegaon toll naka started in 1998 and was shut down in 2017 after prolonged protests. Now the government wants to restart toll collection, but basic safety measures are still missing on the highway. The deaths of three innocent people within a month clearly show that motorists’ lives are not being taken seriously. Immediate installation of signages and safety infrastructure is necessary. We will not allow toll collection on this route, which is crucial for residents of Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan,” Pradhan said.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said the traffic department had conducted a survey of the widened stretch between Majiwada and Wadpe and identified multiple black spots and blind spots requiring urgent intervention. According to the traffic police, the Mumbra intersection towards both Thane and Nashik is among the most dangerous locations on the corridor.

“We found an immediate need for speed breakers, rumblers, lane markings, reflectors, and intersection safety measures. We have written to NHAI, which is constructing the highway, and to MSRDC, which is responsible for maintenance, asking them to take immediate corrective action,” Shirsat told HT.

Repeated attempts to contact NHAI deputy manager Sandeep Yadav and MSRDC public relations officer Tushar Ahire for their response remained unsuccessful.

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Fatal accidents reported on the stretch

April 14: One person was killed and four others injured after a car crashed into a parked tanker near Nayara Petrol Pump

April 18: A couple from Dombivli died after their motorcycle was hit by a container truck near Kharegaon

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