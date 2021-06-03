Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Three Elgar Parishad accused test positive for Covid-19 in Taloja jail
mumbai news

Three Elgar Parishad accused test positive for Covid-19 in Taloja jail

Three of the 10 Elgar Parishad accused lodged in Taloja jail tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, prison authorities said
By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
HT Image

Three of the 10 Elgar Parishad accused lodged in Taloja jail tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, prison authorities said.

The prison department had conducted tests on all 10 accused booked in connection with Elgar Parishad case and lodged in Taloja jail. The tests were conducted after another accused Hany Babu, who was taken to Sir JJ Hospital for an eye infection, had tested positive for Covid and had to be shifted to GT Hospital in May.

Three accused who have tested positive are Mahesh Raut, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor.

“We conducted tests on all 10 accused. The three who tested positive are asymptomatic. They were not yet vaccinated as they are below 40 in age. The three are now lodged in the prison hospital and are being treated there,” said Kaustubh Kurlekar, superintendent of Taloja prison.

The remaining seven including Vernon Gonsalves, Dr Anand Teltumbde, Sudhir Dhavale and Arun Ferreira have been vaccinated as they are senior citizens, informed the prison officers.

All the accused were arrested after a case was lodged against them in the aftermath of the violence in Pune allegedly triggered by Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017. A total of 16 accused were booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code in the case, for alleged part in a larger conspiracy which led to the violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP