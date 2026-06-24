MUMBAI: Three unidentified men posing as Crime Branch officers allegedly abducted a jeweller in their vehicle at gunpoint before robbing him of cash and valuables worth ₹13.5 lakh in Jogeshwari on Monday night.

Three fake policemen rob jeweller of valuables worth ₹13.5 lakh at gunpoint

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The Meghwadi police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Khanakitai Mandal, 47, who owns a jewellery store in Jogeshwari.

According to the police, Mandal was on his way home after closing his shop when the three men intercepted him in the Prem Nagar area. Claiming to be Crime Branch officers searching for a gang of robbers, they asked for his name and address before forcing him into their car, saying they were taking him to the police station for questioning.

The accused then allegedly threatened Mandal with a pistol, snatched his bag and staged a search, claiming they were looking for stolen property and a weapon while accusing him of being part of the gang.

They took away valuables worth ₹13.5 lakh that the complainant was carrying to deliver to a client and fled in their vehicle, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mandal later approached the Meghwadi police station, where an FIR was registered after preliminary verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandal later approached the Meghwadi police station, where an FIR was registered after preliminary verification. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused,” the officer said.

This is the second such incident in four days in which men posing as police personnel allegedly robbed unsuspecting victims. On Sunday, the Khar police arrested two men and launched a search for three others accused of using fake Maharashtra Police identity cards and brandishing a gun to rob a businessman of ₹50,000 in cash.