Three held for stealing diamonds worth 3.5 cr

Mumbai Three people have been arrested for allegedly retaining diamonds worth ₹3.5 crore given by a diamond merchant from Surat for delivery to his Dubai office and trying to extort ₹80 lakh by illegally confining one of his friends who had gone to recover the precious stones.

The accused are Vijay Hirapra, 25, Ravi Ghogari, 33, and Kisan Shiroya, 20- all residents of Surat in Gujarat.

The diamond merchant, Jairambhai Ankolia, 39, wanted to send diamonds to his Dubai office and had discussed the issue with a woman residing in his locality in Surat, who often visited Dubai.

The woman had introduced her friend Vijay Hirapra to Ankolia claiming that he was going to Dubai and will deliver the diamonds to his office. She along with Hirapra and two others had made a plan to keep the diamonds and also extort more money from the diamond trader, said a police officer.

After the woman assured Ankolia that Hirapra is a trusted man, the trader agreed to the arrangement and handed over the diamonds. Hirapra even came to Mumbai on Tuesday to drop him at the airport. However, two hours after Ankolia dropped the accused at the airport, Hirapra called the accused and asked for a boarding pass.

“Hirapra left from the airport parking area as per the plan and met his two associates who also came from Surat. The merchant again called the accused to know the update on his flight boarding but he did not pick up his call,” said the police officer.

“Around 10am, another accused then called Ankolia claiming that Hirapra was apprehended by customs officials at the airport and demanded ₹80 lakh for his release,” added officer.

Ankolia was on his way back home but returned to Mumbai. The accused again called him, saying that the customs officer was asking to pay the money at a hotel in Andheri. The complainant started suspecting foul play. The accused then called again and said that the officer had changed the plan and wanted to take money to Laxmi Palace Guest house near check naka in Kashimira, Mira Road, added the officer.

The complainant then approached the Mumbai police and crime branch unit 12 was put on the task to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, Ankolia called the accused and said he was sending his friend to the Laxmi Palace hotel to take back the diamonds. As his friend reached the guest house, the accused detained him and threatened the complainant that he would be killed if he failed to pay them the ransom, said assistant police inspector Vijay Raskar of the unit 12.

“We laid a trap near the hotel. Once their location was confirmed, another team went inside and nabbed them. All three accused were brought to the unit office and the diamonds were recovered,” added Raskar.

The police are now on the lookout for the woman who too was part of the plan. They were produced before a court and remanded in police custody till September 28.

