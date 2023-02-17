Three, including site supervisor, arrested in Worli zari workers’ death case

Mumbai: The site supervisor and two workers of Four Seasons Residential Project were arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of two zari workers who were crushed under the concrete block which fell on them from the 43th floor on Tuesday in Worli.

The police said they have arrested Iqbal Siddiqui, 48, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Worli who works as a site supervisor in the project, and two helpers Gulab Hussain, 24, and Jalal Shaikh, 27, both residents of Veer Jijamata Nagar in Worli.

A detailed investigation by the police revealed that the accused were breaking a wall on the 52nd floor with the help of a drill machine and it suddenly cracked and some of the concrete blocks fell on Sabir Ali, 37, and Imran Ali, 27, killing them on the spot. Both the deceased worked as zari workers with Shevie Exports LLP at Hansraj Pragaji Warehousing Private Limited at Gandhi Nagar in Worli behind the Four Seasons Hotel.

Both Sabir and Imran went to have tea during the break when the incident took place. “We initially thought the blocks fell off a crane but in our detailed investigation and after recording statements of employees at the site we found that the wall crack led to the cement blocks coming down,” said the police officer.

“All three were produced before the Bhoiwada Metropolitan Magistrate Court which remanded them in judicial custody. The accused have applied for bail and their applications are yet to be decided by the court,” said a police officer from Worli police station.

“We have booked the builder of the Four Seasons Residential Project and will decide further course of action soon. We have also seized the cement blocks from the spot and even from the building which we will be sent to the forensic laboratory in Kalina. The bodies of the deceased have been handed to their family members and they have left for their native place,” said the police officer.

