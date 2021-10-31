Three men arrested for molesting woman in long-distance train

The Borivli government railway police (GRP) officers have arrested three men on Saturday for allegedly molesting a fellow passenger aboard a long-distance train — Avantika Express. The incident took place on October 10 when the victim and her husband were travelling to Indore from Mumbai Central. According to the complainant, the three men who were sitting on the opposite berth were drunk. At 10pm, when the train made a halt at the Borivli station, the men allegedly molested the woman.

The woman said that one of the accused squeezed her shoulder and others passed lewd comments on her, after which, her husband intervened and alerted the other passengers. On October 11, the woman and her husband approached the Indore Police and registered a complaint against the men.

Assistant inspector Darshan Patil, from Borivli GRP, said that after the complaint was transferred to them from Indore, they requested the railways to provide them with the passenger list. “We have arrested the three men from Mumbai who were travelling to Ahmedabad when the incident took place,” said Patil.

Patil further said that the accused work for a courier company was travelling for work and was back within a few days. “The complainant in her statement said that the men were drunk and molested her. Since the victim is in Indore, we are investigating the case based on the statement she gave to Indore Police,” said Patil.

The three accused have been arrested under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and will be presented before the court.