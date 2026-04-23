...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Three months after being elected, corporators want a raise

Mumbai corporators, citing their essential services role, demand a pay raise from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, arguing for better financial support amid rising expenses.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:00 am IST
By Hepzi Anthony
Advertisement

MUMBAI: Just three months after being elected following a four-year hiatus, Mumbai’s corporators are demanding a raise.

Three months after being elected, corporators want a raise

After all, corporators serve 12 million citizens, making sure essential services are delivered and addressing grievances on matters such as cleanliness, water, roads, garbage disposal, and so much more, they argue.

They also point out that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) can well afford to raise their remuneration, given its whopping 80,952 crore annual budget.

The demand for a raise has been made by Samajwadi Party corporator Amrin Abrahani in a letter to mayor Ritu Tawde. According to Abrahani, the honorarium should go up from 25,000 per month, at present, to 1 lakh.

She has also demanded the introduction of a staff allowance of 25,000 per month and a travel allowance of 15-20,000. Alternatively, a vehicle should be provided for official use. Corporators who complete one term, or more, should be given a pension, her letter states. Corporators must also be provided with office space in their respective wards, the latter adds.

Congress corporator from Santacruz Tulip Miranda, said, “While there should be a raise, it could be about 50%. The honorarium was 10,000 in 2012, when my husband was a corporator. As it was insufficient, my husband raised a point of order in 2017, after which the sum was increased to 25,000.”

She said a corporator spends on maintaining an office, personal assistants and on stationery. Considering inflation, the current 25,000 is insufficient, she said, adding, “Since it is an honorarium, not a salary, the BMC could increase it up to 50,000.”

Others like Ganesh Khankar from the Bharatiya Janata Party said that while his party was yet to take an official view, he noted, “On a personal level, I feel a hike is justified since a corporator works practically round the clock. It’s almost like a full-time job.”

Deepak Padwal of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said a hike is long overdue considering inflation over the years. “There are so many additional expenses like an office, a personal assistant, a typewriter to issue letters etc, and these people need to be paid,” said Padwal, refusing to put a figure to the hike.

“A Mumbai corporator has almost 60,000 people spread across 4-5km in his constituency, and incurs expenses on fuel for travelling, stationery, etc, during their work. All this needs to be considered when calculating allowances,” he said.

Yashwant Killedar, group leader, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said it’s been three months since they were elected, but corporators are yet to receive their honorarium. “Around 70% of corporators hail from a middle-class background. Moreover, being a corporator is a demanding vocation, requiring full-time focus, which makes holding a regular job difficult. While the few affluent corporators among us can afford this, it becomes difficult for the majority of middle-class individuals, who genuinely need this honorarium. Since we cannot distinguish between middle-class and affluent corporators, a hike in the honorarium must be approved for all,” he said.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Three months after being elected, corporators want a raise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.