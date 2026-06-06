Mumbai, Three seahorses trapped in abandoned fishing nets in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were rescued, rehabilitated, and released back into their natural habitat by a team of the Bombay Natural History Society and the state forest department, officials said.

Three protected seahorses rescued from abandoned fishing nets in creeks, released

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The rescued seahorses were found entangled in discarded fishing nets, commonly known as ghost fishing gear, in Mirya, Kadbadevi, and Shirgaon creeks.

Seahorses are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Act, 1972, which provides them the highest level of legal protection due to threats such as habitat loss, bycatch and illegal trade.

According to BNHS, the rescued animals were shifted to its Ratnagiri field station, where they received care and monitoring at a captive rehabilitation facility until they recovered fully.

"The animals were maintained under controlled conditions until they achieved complete recovery," said BNHS marine scientist Dr Tejal Vijapure.

The seahorses were released at their original locations on June 4 following a veterinary health assessment, officials said.

The rescue and release operation was carried out in coordination with the Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation and the Mangrove Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department.

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{{^usCountry}} Range Forest Officer Kiran Thakur, Dr Harish Dhamagye of the Marine Biological Research Station, Ratnagiri, and Dr G S Ghode of the College of Fisheries, Ratnagiri, were present during the release of seahorses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Range Forest Officer Kiran Thakur, Dr Harish Dhamagye of the Marine Biological Research Station, Ratnagiri, and Dr G S Ghode of the College of Fisheries, Ratnagiri, were present during the release of seahorses. {{/usCountry}}

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BNHS said it has been implementing a seahorse conservation project along Maharashtra's west coast since 2024, supported by Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation . Surveys conducted under the project have identified important seagrass habitats that support seahorse populations.

The organisation has also established a network of local fishermen and conducted awareness programmes to encourage reporting and rescue of seahorses caught accidentally in fishing operations.

"The successful rescue underscores the importance of cooperation among fishing communities, scientists and government agencies in conserving seahorses and protecting critical seagrass habitats along the Konkan coast," said BNHS Director Kishor Rithe.

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