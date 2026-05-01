MUMBAI: Two Mumbai students scored a perfect 100% in the ISC Class 12 examinations, while one from Mira Road secured 100% in ICSE Class 10, as results declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday showed a marginal rise in pass percentages in Maharashtra.

Three students from city score 100% in ISC, ICSE exams

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ICSE students recorded a pass percentage of 99.93%, improving from last year’s 99.90%, while ISC students in Maharashtra registered 99.88%, up from 99.81% last year.

Sonit Mukesh Devpura, a Class 10 student from N L Dalmia High School, Mira Road, credited regular assessments for his performance. “Three prelims taken by the school were enough and made us very clear about the pattern of the examination. This made us well prepared for the boards,” he said. An aspiring doctor, Devpura balanced studies with cricket and relied on time management.

Bitaan Chatterjee, a Class 10 student from Lilavatibai Podar High School, Khar, stressed consistency. “I focused on consistent hard work rather than last-minute studying. I made a realistic timetable and stuck to it every day,” he said. A mathematics enthusiast, he hopes to pursue engineering, data science or research.

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{{^usCountry}} Among ISC toppers, Annanya Desai from Jamnabai Narsee School, Vile Parle, scored 100% and plans to pursue a BTech in computer science, either in India or Singapore, with aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur. “I wasn’t just studying. I was doing half a dozen other things, from practising ballet to learning coding,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among ISC toppers, Annanya Desai from Jamnabai Narsee School, Vile Parle, scored 100% and plans to pursue a BTech in computer science, either in India or Singapore, with aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur. “I wasn’t just studying. I was doing half a dozen other things, from practising ballet to learning coding,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kimaya Bauva from Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, also scored 100% and aims to study business administration at IIM Indore. She said she chose science to keep her options open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kimaya Bauva from Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, also scored 100% and aims to study business administration at IIM Indore. She said she chose science to keep her options open. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tanish Bamnodkar from the same school scored 99.75% and aspires to be a journalist. “My marks are only an outcome of what I read and what I’m passionate about,” she said. An avid reader, she has been active in Model United Nations platforms and plans to pursue journalism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanish Bamnodkar from the same school scored 99.75% and aspires to be a journalist. “My marks are only an outcome of what I read and what I’m passionate about,” she said. An avid reader, she has been active in Model United Nations platforms and plans to pursue journalism. {{/usCountry}}

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Aarav More, a commerce student from Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, scored 99.5% and hopes to become an entrepreneur. He credited consistent study and sports like football and cricket.

School leaders attributed the results to sustained academic grounding. Sonali Gandhi, Principal of Jamnabai Narsee School, said the results reflected “grit, determination, and the spirit of our young minds”. Seema Saini, Principal of N L Dalmia School, highlighted the role of conceptual clarity and continuous assessment.

BMC ICSE school records 100% pass rate

The BMC-run Mumbai Public School (ICSE), Woollen Mills, the only ICSE-affiliated school under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, recorded a 100% pass rate, with all 27 students clearing the examination and 20 securing distinction.

Veer Khatikmare topped the school with 96.60%. Having studied there since Class 6, he credited multiple practice exams for his success. “5-6 practice exams taken by the school helps me to score better in board examinations,” he said. His family, which lived in Dharavi, has now shifted to Pune after the examination. He plans to pursue commerce and aims to become a certified financial analyst (CFA).

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Other high scorers included Kushal Jain (95.60%), Anshika Rana (93.80%), Ronak Parab (91.80%), Raj Khatikmare (91.60%), and Om Gupta (90.80%).

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