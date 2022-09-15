Three-day search for Raghav Sachar’s ‘missing’ iPad that slipped between beds

Mumbai: A missing report of an iPad belonging to musician Raghav Sachar sent police and the staff of a five-star hotel into a wild-goose chase for three days. The result was surprising for all as it turned out that the tablet had slipped between two beds, arranged in the singer’s hotel room for kids.

According to the Vakola police, Sachar, along with his wife and two children, checked into the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santacruz East earlier this week.

The police said that on September 11, Sachar found that his iPad, which he was carrying with him while checking in, went missing. Suspecting that it had been stolen, he notified the management of the hotel, and also approached the Vakola police.

At the advice of his father, who is a retired director general of police, Sachar registered an FIR with the police against unknown persons.

Senior police inspector Pradeep More, Vakola police station said, “We started investigating immediately and at the same time, the hotel authorities, too, were conducting their probe. Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage of the entire hotel was analysed in the process.”

On Wednesday, finally, the hotel staff contacted the police that they had found the iPad in the storeroom of the hotel. A team went to check how it ended up in the storeroom from Sachar’s room.

“Upon conducting an inquiry with the staff, we found out that the hotel had provided two children’s beds for Sachar’s kids which were placed alongside the main bed. The iPad seems to have slipped under the mattress of one of the children’s beds and when they were replaced for cleaning, the iPad, too, was taken to the storeroom for cleaning,” More said.

The iPad was subsequently returned to Sachar on Thursday and he posted a tweet of appreciation for the policemen. It was acknowledged by the Mumbai police through their official Twitter handle. “For now, the FIR stays open for investigation as we still need to confirm that no theft was involved,” More said.

