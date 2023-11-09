Thunderstorm in South Mumbai brings rains, drop in AQI

Mumbai: A predicted thunderstorm hit south Mumbai in the evening of Wednesday, collecting 13mm of rain till 5:30pm. As a result of the westerly winds, the air quality index (AQI) in the city saw a decrease, while staying firmly at moderate levels, said Sunil Kamble from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI of the city was 131. The overall AQI, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) was 118.

No part of the city had their air quality in poor levels, a shift from the previous days’ trends. Locations known for their ‘poor’ AQI levels at 200, like BKC, Kherwadi, and Malad, also flagged by the CPCB as air pollution hotspots, had their AQI at satisfactory levels.

“Thunderstorm activity was going to hit Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Thane due to an easterly trough, which is why Mumbai got a little thunderstorm activity. Mumbai’s weather will be back to usual while the other areas will continue to face thunderstorms,” said Kamble.

Sushma Nair, scientist, IMD, explained this thunderstorm activity was a characteristic feature of this season. “A low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea also contributed to this, bringing in a lot of moisture,” she said. There is a slight chance some thunderstorm activity may repeat on Thursday.

The maximum temperature at Colaba hit 33.6 degrees Celsius, one degree less than normal, while the minimum was 25.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. The forecast for the next few days is at 33 degrees Celsius before increasing to 35 degrees Celsius from Sunday.

The maximum temperature at Santacruz, where no rains were seen, reached 34.8 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 23.8 degrees Celsius. The forecast will be 33 degrees Celsius before rising to 36 degrees Celsius from Sunday, indicating a return to higher temperatures.

