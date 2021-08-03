Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / TikTok star booked for raping 17-year-old in Mumbai
mumbai news

TikTok star booked for raping 17-year-old in Mumbai

The police said the accused also threatened to make the private videos of the 17-year-old, who is also a TikTok star, viral
By Vinay Dalvi, Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The police said the girl met the accused to make videos for the app and became friends since 2020

JJ Marg police have booked a 16-year-old TikTok star and his two friends for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl. The police said the accused also threatened to make the private videos of the 17-year-old, who is also a TikTok star, viral.

The three accused have booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The police said the girl met the accused to make videos for the app and became friends since 2020.

They started having arguments frequently as she wanted to end the relationship.

“He recorded several of her videos during their intimate moments, which she wasn’t aware of. He threatened to leak the videos if she refused to continue the relationship,” said an officer from JJ Marg police station.

Last week, he called her at his home on the pretext of returning her gifts and then allegedly sexually assaulted her and hit her with a stick along with his two friends.

The girl revealed the entire incident to her mother and the duo lodged a case with the police. Police officers said they were yet to make any arrests in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Sassy dog hilariously argues with dad to put away laptop and let him sit on lap
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP