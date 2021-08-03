TikTok star booked for raping 17-year-old in Mumbai

JJ Marg police have booked a 16-year-old TikTok star and his two friends for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl. The police said the accused also threatened to make the private videos of the 17-year-old, who is also a TikTok star, viral.

The three accused have booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The police said the girl met the accused to make videos for the app and became friends since 2020.

They started having arguments frequently as she wanted to end the relationship.

“He recorded several of her videos during their intimate moments, which she wasn’t aware of. He threatened to leak the videos if she refused to continue the relationship,” said an officer from JJ Marg police station.

Last week, he called her at his home on the pretext of returning her gifts and then allegedly sexually assaulted her and hit her with a stick along with his two friends.

The girl revealed the entire incident to her mother and the duo lodged a case with the police. Police officers said they were yet to make any arrests in the case.