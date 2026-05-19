THANE: A fresh flashpoint has emerged between the alliance partners Shiv Sena and BJP in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) after the ruling Shiv Sena passed 231 resolutions worth crores within minutes during Friday’s general body meeting without discussion, prompting uproar from BJP members and renewed demands from all parties for live telecast of house proceedings.

TMC chaos: Sena clears 231 proposals, BJP demands discussion, live streaming of meetings

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The controversy erupted during the general body meeting when the Shiv Sena, which has 75 members in the 131-member house, used its majority to pass resolutions linked to development and beautification works for Prabhag Samitis, Dadoji Konddeo Stadium, roads, sewage and other civic projects.

BJP has 28 corporators in the civic body.

The meeting soon descended into chaos, with Shiv Sena and BJP both seeking suspension of each other’s corporators over alleged misconduct.

While Shiv Sena accused BJP members of attempting to attack the mayor and disrespecting the national anthem, BJP alleged that the ruling party was bypassing democratic discussion by rushing through proposals.

BJP group leader Mukesh Mokashi said, “We wanted not only the question-and-answer session but all 232 agenda items should have been discussed in detail, and we will continue to stand by this position. Shiv Sena leaders are now claiming that discussions will be held on all issues, but this does not change the fact that in the last three general body meetings, the Shiv Sena passed proposals through its majority after only brief discussions.”

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{{^usCountry}} “We have also been demanding live online telecast of proceedings since the general body first meeting,” Mokashi added. He questioned why TMC meetings could not be streamed live when Parliament and state legislature proceedings are telecast publicly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have also been demanding live online telecast of proceedings since the general body first meeting,” Mokashi added. He questioned why TMC meetings could not be streamed live when Parliament and state legislature proceedings are telecast publicly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Leader of Opposition Shanu Pathan said the mayor had expressed willingness to continue proceedings for three days to discuss all pending issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leader of Opposition Shanu Pathan said the mayor had expressed willingness to continue proceedings for three days to discuss all pending issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Otherwise, they will continue fighting and the issues of Thane citizens will suffer. To restore public confidence and trust in the TMC, the House proceedings must be telecast live,” Pathan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Otherwise, they will continue fighting and the issues of Thane citizens will suffer. To restore public confidence and trust in the TMC, the House proceedings must be telecast live,” Pathan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NCP (SP) Thane president Manoj Pradhan criticised BJP for “double standards”, saying the party was trying to act as opposition despite being part of the ruling alliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCP (SP) Thane president Manoj Pradhan criticised BJP for “double standards”, saying the party was trying to act as opposition despite being part of the ruling alliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Shiv Sena and BJP contested the elections together and are still in power together. Yet BJP is trying to play the role of the opposition. The public is not naïve enough to misunderstand this political drama,” Pradhan said. “If BJP genuinely wants to oppose the ruling side, it should first walk out of power and join the opposition benches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shiv Sena and BJP contested the elections together and are still in power together. Yet BJP is trying to play the role of the opposition. The public is not naïve enough to misunderstand this political drama,” Pradhan said. “If BJP genuinely wants to oppose the ruling side, it should first walk out of power and join the opposition benches. {{/usCountry}}

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Pradhan also claimed earlier demands for live telecast by BJP corporator Namrata Koli and NCP-SP corporator Pallavi Jagtap were ignored despite BMC already livestreaming its proceedings online.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kedar Dighe alleged that passing resolutions without discussion showed “corruption and commission”.

“It is an insult to democracy,” Dighe said.

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