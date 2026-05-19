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TMC chaos: Sena clears 231 proposals, BJP demands discussion, live streaming of meetings

The controversy erupted during the general body meeting when the Shiv Sena, which has 75 members in the 131-member house, used its majority to pass resolutions

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:02 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: A fresh flashpoint has emerged between the alliance partners Shiv Sena and BJP in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) after the ruling Shiv Sena passed 231 resolutions worth crores within minutes during Friday’s general body meeting without discussion, prompting uproar from BJP members and renewed demands from all parties for live telecast of house proceedings.

TMC chaos: Sena clears 231 proposals, BJP demands discussion, live streaming of meetings

The controversy erupted during the general body meeting when the Shiv Sena, which has 75 members in the 131-member house, used its majority to pass resolutions linked to development and beautification works for Prabhag Samitis, Dadoji Konddeo Stadium, roads, sewage and other civic projects.

BJP has 28 corporators in the civic body.

The meeting soon descended into chaos, with Shiv Sena and BJP both seeking suspension of each other’s corporators over alleged misconduct.

While Shiv Sena accused BJP members of attempting to attack the mayor and disrespecting the national anthem, BJP alleged that the ruling party was bypassing democratic discussion by rushing through proposals.

BJP group leader Mukesh Mokashi said, “We wanted not only the question-and-answer session but all 232 agenda items should have been discussed in detail, and we will continue to stand by this position. Shiv Sena leaders are now claiming that discussions will be held on all issues, but this does not change the fact that in the last three general body meetings, the Shiv Sena passed proposals through its majority after only brief discussions.”

Pradhan also claimed earlier demands for live telecast by BJP corporator Namrata Koli and NCP-SP corporator Pallavi Jagtap were ignored despite BMC already livestreaming its proceedings online.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kedar Dighe alleged that passing resolutions without discussion showed “corruption and commission”.

“It is an insult to democracy,” Dighe said.

 
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