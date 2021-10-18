TMC collects 480 blood samples for serosurvey; more wards in Thane to be tapped

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has managed to collect around 480 representative blood samples from different age and gender groups till now. This was for the serosurvey being conducted in preparation for the probable third wave within its jurisdiction.

TMC has to collect 1,400 samples from various economic backgrounds but has till now only collected samples from Vartak Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar-Savarkar Nagar, Kopri and Majiwada-Manpada wards.

“We have people coming to the public health centres to participate in the survey but many times, we do not get the age group or criteria that is required as per the representation data. This is the reason that the process becomes more tedious than it seems to be,” said a senior officer from TMC’s microbiology department.

Areas like Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa are yet to be approached by the TMC for the survey.

Mumbra and Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar are densely-populated wards and through this survey, it can be highlighted if herd immunity has developed in these areas. Hence, it is crucial to have representative samples from these areas as well, say officers who are a part of the survey.

