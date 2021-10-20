TMC sets up vaccination centres at two Thane colleges for students

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up vaccination centres at Dnyansadhna College and Anand Vishwa Gurukul College for the convenience of college students who aren’t fully jabbed.

Overall, these institutes received 1,000 doses of Covishield and 200 doses of Covaxin. The vaccination drive is being held from 9am to 4pm for one week starting Wednesday.

This decision was taken by TMC after the State government asked educational institutes to organise such drives within their premises for the convenience of the students as only fully vaccinated are allowed to attend college.

Colleges within Mumbai and neighbouring cities began on Wednesday. Most colleges had students from post-graduation or research based attending physically. However, in Thane city, a few students from the second year and third year who had completed their first term also visited to get inoculated.

“We have made separate arrangements for vaccination. A few classrooms have been kept aside for vaccination and as waiting rooms. A schedule has been prepared for students who have not taken the first jab. We have called them batch wise to get vaccinated this week within the college premises itself. For those who are due for the second dose, we have made both doses available,” said Dr Hemant Chitte, principal, Dnyansadhna College, Thane.

Nishant Jaiswal, 20, TYBCom student, got his second shot of Covaxin on Wednesday. “I had taken the first jab in a centre near my home in Mulund but this seemed convenient as I could attend college as well. Although our lectures are over, I can come over for solving doubts once I am fully vaccinated. I felt this was an easier process as there was no queue and I could be inoculated as soon as I reached college,” said Jaiswal.

Similarly, students at Anand Vishwa Gurukul can also avail this facility for the next three days.

“Each day, we are providing around 500 doses for students in both colleges. If colleges show interest, we can start this process in other institutes as well. This is part of our initiative to reach out to all sections of the society. We have provided a separate women-only facility and also have four mobile vaccination units that reach out to different parts of the city and also vaccinate the destitute,” said Naresh Mhaske, Thane mayor.

