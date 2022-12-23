TMC to ramp up testing from 150 day to 2000 a day

Thane In view of the fresh outbreak of coronavirus in China and other countries, Thane Municipal Commissioner (TMC) Abhijit Bangar held a review meeting of the Covid-19 scenario in Thane. Later, he issued orders to substantially increase testing from 150 tests per day to 2000 tests a day.

“The patients of Omicron’s new variant BF-7 have been found on a large scale in China, while four patients have also been found in Gujarat and Orissa. Keeping this in mind, we have also begun preparations as we learned a lot during Covid’s second wave,” said Bangar.

“We will increase testing from 150 per day presently to 2000 a day to know if there is a spread of the new variant. This will help us tackle the cases early and take timely measures instead of waiting for a surge,” he added.

Instructions were given to the concerned officials about ramping up Covid tests at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, parking plazas, civic health center and railway stations. The civic body will also emphasise on getting the covid tests results within 24 hours.

“It is very important to get the report within 24 hours of taking the sample, so that there is no delay. The labs should run for 24 hours in three shifts. Availability of medicines, adequate oxygen tanks, beds will be prepared in hospitals,” he added.

The civic body will now inspect the Covid centres to ensure that they are kept ready with everything required including oxygen, fire safety, structural changes, electrification and water supply.

“Keeping in mind that we need to be very vigilant in view of the global situation, I appeal to the citizens to follow the Covid prevention rules in crowded places,” he said.

Further, the civic body will also lay emphasis on increasing the vaccination which has currently slowed down. “We will request for additional stocks of vaccine doses. Vaccination will also be emphasised as a part of precautionary measures,” said Bangar.

