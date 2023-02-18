TMT proposes to add 123 electric, 20 midi buses to its fleet

Thane: The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) on Friday tabled a budget estimate of ₹487.68 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, focusing primarily on improving bus services on new routes, and adding midi and electric buses. The estimate is ₹193 crore lower than the previous fiscal.

The budget has not proposed any fare hike, whereas 20 compressed natural gas (CNG) midi buses and 123 electric buses will be added to the fleet, providing sustainable transportation and reducing pollution.

Presenting the budget, TMT general manager Bhalchandra Behere said, “The CNG midi buses and electric buses will not only ensure pollution-free rides but also add new routes as per the demands of Thane citizens.”

Presently, the TMT has a fleet of 329 buses. Eleven electric buses proposed in last year’s budget have also joined the fleet. The proposed 123 EVs will join the fleet by July 15, 2023, taking the total number of buses to 472 buses, Behere said.

The TMT has estimated a revenue of ₹130.58 crore from tickets in the coming year. “The revenue from ticket sales is not sufficient to meet our needs, which is why we need to look into more sources of income. We are also looking forward to a larger grant from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) so that we can meet all the expenses,” Behere said.

The TMT has sought ₹320.6 crore as grant from the TMC. “It will help us in increasing the services and improve the financial condition of the department,” added Behere.

The civic transport body will focus on increasing the frequency of buses on new routes by deploying midi buses and EVs, and increasing the number of passengers on its existing 104 routes. The midi buses can operate on routes passing through smaller roads.

