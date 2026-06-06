Thane: A three-year-old boy who was bitten by a venomous snake while playing at his home in Ambernath died on Friday, while his family accused doctors at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital of delaying treatment. Hospital authorities denied the allegation, stating the child arrived in critical condition and received immediate treatment.

Toddler dies after snake bite; family blames hospital delay

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The deceased, identified as Sultan, was playing at his residence near Shiv Mandir in Prakash Nagar, Ambernath East, when the snake allegedly bit him on the waist.

Family members rushed him to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where they claim doctors initially asked them to identify the snake and provide a photograph before starting treatment.

According to relatives, valuable time was lost during this process, leading to the child’s death.

The boy’s death sparked anger among family members, who allegedly staged a protest at the hospital and demanded action against the medical staff.

Hospital authorities, however, rejected the allegations. “The boy was brought to the hospital around 12.30pm in a gasping state. Four doctors immediately started treatment. CPR and anti-venom were administered, but he could not be revived,” said Dr Manohar Bansode, head of the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Bansode said the child had reportedly been bitten around 11 am and had already missed the critical treatment window before reaching the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bansode said the child had reportedly been bitten around 11 am and had already missed the critical treatment window before reaching the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that snakebite cases involving young children require urgent intervention and that every effort was made to save the boy after his arrival.