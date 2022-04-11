Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tooth removed from six-year-old’s lung
A six-year-old boy got a fresh lease of life after doctors of a Mira Road hospital successfully removed a tooth from his lungs in a recent surgery
His parents expressed relief after the procedure. “Now, my son can breathe freely. He got a fresh lease of life after successful treatment,” his father said. (HT photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 07:07 PM IST
ByRam Parmar

Mumbai A six-year-old boy got a fresh lease of life after doctors of a Mira Road hospital successfully removed a tooth from his lungs in a recent surgery.

The minor from Boisar had accidentally swallowed the tooth after it broke. Later, after he developed breathing difficulties, his parents rushed him to the Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where the doctors found the tooth lodged in his right lung.

Dr Sangamlal Pal, ENT surgeon, said, “The patient had difficulty in breathing. His parents panicked and contacted us and we conducted a radiology test which showed the tooth on the right side of the bronchus. He was immediately taken for surgery and the tooth was removed after putting the patient under general anaesthesia. The condition of the airway and his breathing improved immediately after the procedure. Post-operation, the patient was shifted to the paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).”

Dr Ankit Gupta, paediatric intensivist of the hospital, said that as the patient had swallowed the tooth, he was restless and could not speak, eat or drink.

His parents expressed relief after the procedure. “Now, my son can breathe freely. He got a fresh lease of life after successful treatment,” his father said.

