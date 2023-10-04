Top developer, wife have miraculous escape in supercar mishap in Italy

Mumbai: A top Mumbai developer and his wife had a miraculous escape in a mash-up of two supercars and a campervan in Sardinia, Italy on Monday, reports said.

The couple were in a blue Lamborghini. The mishap took place during the Sardinia Supercar Experience, which offers rich tourists the experience of driving in supercars Ferrari and Lamborghini through the Sardinianian countryside.

A video, shot from a vehicle driving behind the campervan, shows the Ferrari ramming the Lamborghini into the campervan, which turned turtle and blocked the highway. The Ferrari was engulfed in fire after the accident, killing its occupants - Swiss couple Melissa and Markus Krautli, aged 63 and 67, according to a report on Italian media website LaUnioneSarda.it.

Industry sources said the Mumbai developer known for his eclectic taste in super luxury and his wife had travelled to Italy for an event and had a miraculous escape. “He was hospitalised with some injuries but has been discharged now and is said to be fine,” said a real estate source.

When HT tried to contact the listed realty firm, his office said the developer was travelling abroad and was fine, but refused to give any details. No official statement has been issued by the realty firm or the developer yet.

