Tourists asking for directions, no threat to Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia: Mumbai Police

The city police have traced the vehicle in which three suspicious men on Monday asked a taxi driver the address of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia, forcing Mumbai police to sound a mild alert across south Mumbai. The vehicle turned out to be a tourist car, the police said.

The driver was questioned and was let off after questioning as nothing suspicious was found from his interrogation, the police said.

The Mumbai Police had on Monday intensified vigilance in south Mumbai, specifically, around Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia, after a taxi driver informed the Azad Maidan police that suspicious men travelling in a Wagon R car had asked him the address of the industrialist. The driver also told police that the people looked suspicious and were carrying two bags.

The registration number (of the vehicle) shared by the taxi driver was incorrect. Hence, the police scanned CCTV cameras and spotted the vehicle in the footage. It was later traced to Navi Mumbai.

Questioning of its owner revealed that three people, who are into sand business, had come to Navi Mumbai from Kutch, Gujarat.

They hired his Wagon R for visiting tourists places in Mumbai. But near Killa court car driver’s phone got switched off, so he could not use Google Maps. Hence, they asked another taxi driver about the address of Antilia. Thereafter, they visited other tourist places and returned to Navi Mumbai. From there the businessmen left for Gujarat the same night, the police said.

“The Wagon R driver narrated everything to us and also shared details of the three businessmen. We verified his claims and also spoke to them over the phone and prima-facie nothing suspicious was found,” said Bhushan Belnekar, senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station.