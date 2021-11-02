Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

Track maintainer awarded for averting derailment of Mumbai-Varanasi train

During an inspection of the railway tracks near Kasara, Ramu Nandlal had noticed a broken metal that connects the adjacent tracks. He immediately alerted the authorities concerned and prevented the derailment of the train
The track maintainer’s quick response and presence of mind saved the train from a mishap. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

The Central Railway (CR) on Monday awarded track maintainer Ramu Nandlal a safety award for averting the derailment of the Banaras-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) train.

Last month during an inspection of the railway tracks near Kasara, Nandlal had noticed a broken metal of the track that connects the adjacent tracks. He immediately alerted the railway personnel near Kasara station as well as the loco pilot and halted the outstation train that was approaching.

“Nandlal’s quick response and presence of mind saved the train from a mishap. He, along with the other officials who prevented mishaps of outstation trains, were awarded on Monday,” said a senior CR official.

Others who were awarded by CR on Monday were Valmiki Shantaram Ingale, Lavkesh Komal Singh, Prakash Housilal, Saluka Soy, Sachin Sriram Nagrale, Janardhan S Parguwar, Hiralal Onkar Rathod, Anna Digamber Mane and Raju Jitroji from Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur divisions. They were awarded by CR general manager Anil Kumar Lohati for alertness, contribution in averting any incident and ensuring safety in train operations while on duty.

“The award consists of a medal, a commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and cash worth 2,000,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

