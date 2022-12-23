Traffic cops, civilians felicitated for saving man drowning in Thane creek

Thane: The Thane traffic Deputy Commissioner of police felicitated four traffic cops working in the Kharegaon junction and four civilians, for their alertness which resulted in saving the life of a man who jumped into the Thane creek last week.

Tarachand Bharati, 31, hailing from UP, works as a driver in Bhiwandi and had been depressed due to family issues. On December 13, around 4.30 pm, he climbed over the bridge and took a plunge into the creek.

“I was not in a mental state at that time and I was thinking why the cops and labourers saved me,” he said. “But surely right now I am feeling it’s a new start for me and my family. I am thankful and will surely try to return this effort to them.”

While manning traffic on December 13, the cops came to know that a man had jumped into the creek from the Kharegaon flyover. They rushed to the spot and immediately alerted labourers working on a boat in the creek. The labourers pulled the man out of the water. Meanwhile, the policemen had kept an ambulance ready. The man was taken to a hospital in Bhiwandi.

Traffic police constable Parasram Shelake said, “We were manning the traffic at the Kharegaon junction when a bike rider came to me and told me that a man had jumped in the creek. We were around 50 to 100 metres away from the spot. We went to the spot and shouted to labourers who were working on a boat asking them to help him.” Shelake’s colleagues’ constables Sanjay Patil, Amrut Patil and Vishal Dhakane took the man to the hospital.

Apart from the police, Ramesh Kumar, Jalal Ali, Bablu Naik and Utpal Bera, helped to save the man.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, V Rathod said, “I heard about the incident and was happy that even civilians who generally hesitate to help in such a situation came forward to rescue the man. They have saved not only the man but the family of that person. Therefore, just a small token of appreciation I decided to felicitate all of them, our police officers and civilians.”

