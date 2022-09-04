Traffic cops restrained from using personal phones for snapping violators

Mumbai: A recent dictat from the additional director general of highway traffic police has warned officers against using their mobile phones to issue e-challans to violators.

After several complaints from commuters about traffic personnel clicking photos from their private mobile phones to issue e-challans to errant drivers, the additional director general of highway traffic police has issued a notification warning the traffic police officers to use the cameras on the e-challan machines to click photos of vehicles belonging to errant drivers before issuing challans.

Kulwant Sarangal, ADG highway traffic said that they had been getting several complaints that the photos clicked on personal mobile phones of officials were uploaded late or only partial part of the car or just the number plates were being uploaded due to which it was getting difficult to find out what was the make of the vehicle creating confusion.

According to traffic police officials, the order which was issued in 2020 was reinstated on Saturday to make it clear to the department that they would be prosecuted if a complaint is received against them for using their mobiles to click photos of vehicles to issue e-challans.

The state highway police in September last year had approached the Lok Adalat by serving pre-litigation notices through a text message to motorists whose dues are pending for several days. From September till March this year, the traffic police across Maharashtra served pre-litigation notices to owners of more than one crore vehicles that were found to have violated traffic rules. Fearing they will have to be present before the Lok Adalat, owners of around 29 lakh vehicles paid their dues collectively worth around ₹126.70 crore between September 2021 and March 2022.

