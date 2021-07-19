Traffic on highway, railway line disrupted after 2 landslides in Maharashtra’s Kasara

In two different incidents, the movement of vehicles at Nashik-Mumbai highway near Kasara Ghat and railway traffic on the Kasara railway line were affected due to landslide.

On Sunday around 11pm, the Kasara police received information about a landslide in Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway. The police, despite a lack of enough personnel at night, tried to manage the situation. “A team of officials managed traffic with the help of torches and shifted it to a single lane. Later the National Highways Authority sent a team to clear the road with the help of JCBs, which was completed at 5am,”said Kasara highway police officers.

Later, around 6am, a landslide took place near one of the lines at the Kasara railway track.

A railway officer, requesting anonymity, said, “ We have shifted traffic from down line to middle line and the up line is already running properly. Other lines are intact and railway service is running efficiently.”

A team of railway officials and villagers is trying to clear the area.

In another incident, two houses in Kasara Shivaji Nagar collapsed on Monday morning; however, no injuries were reported and the families were given shelter at the zilla parishad school nearby.