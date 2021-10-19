Tragedy averted as RPF constable saves woman who fell from train at Kalyan

A constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a pregnant woman from getting stuck in the gap between the train and platform at a railway station near Mumbai. The incident took place when the woman tried to de-board a moving train and, in the process, slipped and nearly got stuck in the gap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shivaji M Sutar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, took to Twitter to share the CCTV footage of the incident. “RPF staffer Shri SR Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today,” Sutar posted on Monday. “Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 22-second-long-video, passengers can be seen standing near the train. It starts moving and, all of a sudden, the woman is seen trying to get off the train. However, she is unable to balance herself and stumbles. Seeing this, the RPF constable immediately rushes to her aid and, with the help of two other men, saves her. Others, too, rush to help her.

According to a media report, the woman and her family--husband and child--were to board a train from Kalyan to travel to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. However, they boarded another train, which started moving by the time the family realised their mistake, resulting in the incident.

The report further stated that she was unhurt and safe, and the family proceeded to leave for Gorakhpur in their scheduled train.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second such incident to have taken place at the Kalyan railway station in recent days. On September 30, a 48-year-old man was saved by two women constables of the RPF.