Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tragedy averted as RPF constable saves woman who fell from train at Kalyan
mumbai news

Tragedy averted as RPF constable saves woman who fell from train at Kalyan

The woman, who was pregnant, lost her balance while attempting to de-board a moving train.
A video grab of the incident (twitter.com/ShivajilRTS)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 08:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a pregnant woman from getting stuck in the gap between the train and platform at a railway station near Mumbai. The incident took place when the woman tried to de-board a moving train and, in the process, slipped and nearly got stuck in the gap.

Shivaji M Sutar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, took to Twitter to share the CCTV footage of the incident. “RPF staffer Shri SR Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today,” Sutar posted on Monday. “Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train,” he added.

 

RELATED STORIES

In the 22-second-long-video, passengers can be seen standing near the train. It starts moving and, all of a sudden, the woman is seen trying to get off the train. However, she is unable to balance herself and stumbles. Seeing this, the RPF constable immediately rushes to her aid and, with the help of two other men, saves her. Others, too, rush to help her.

According to a media report, the woman and her family--husband and child--were to board a train from Kalyan to travel to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. However, they boarded another train, which started moving by the time the family realised their mistake, resulting in the incident.

The report further stated that she was unhurt and safe, and the family proceeded to leave for Gorakhpur in their scheduled train.

This is the second such incident to have taken place at the Kalyan railway station in recent days. On September 30, a 48-year-old man was saved by two women constables of the RPF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway protection force indian railway
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai Police bans Eid-e-Milad processions owing to Covid-19, except 2 locations

Mumbai mayor: Third Covid wave threat not over; ready to vaccinate kids but awaiting norms

Maharashtra extends shop, restaurant timings; records 1,485 new Covid-19 cases

NCP attacks NCB over counselling session for Aryan Khan
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP