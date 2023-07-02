Pune: Seven people from Pune were among the 25 dead in the accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg in Buldhana on Saturday. Both Gangawane and Vankar family from Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district and Pimple Saudagar respectively lost three members each in the tragedy. While the seventh victim is identified as Rajashri Gandole from Pune.

3 charred bodies of Pune family found in tight embrace

According to a close relative of Gangawane family, the three bodies were found in a “tight embrace”. The victims are identified as Kailash Gangawane, 52, an English teacher at Dattatray Govindrao Walse Patil Mahavidhylay in Nirgudsar; his wife Kanchan, 41, and their daughter Rutuja, 21, who was an Ayurvedic doctor.

According to Kailash’s cousin Rupesh Gangawane, the three of Gangawane family were returning home after dropping their son Aditya off to Nagpur, where he secured admission to a law college. “One of our relatives, who is in the police department, identified the bodies of the three after he reached the spot. He found the three of them in a tight embrace. Till the last moment of their life, they were together,” said Rupesh.

The news of the ill-fated bus panicked Kanchan’s brother Amar Kale, a former president of the Baramati Advocate’s Association. His worst nightmare was awaiting on the other side of the call when he dialled the travel agency. “When I told them the names of the family members, the agency confirmed that they were on board the bus,” said Amar, who is now on his way to Buldhana for the DNA testing of the bodies.

Parineet Vankar, a resident of Jarvari society in Pimple Saudagar, has lost his mother, wife, and two years old daughter in the incident.

The victims are identified as Shobha Vankar (Mother, age 60), Vrishali Vankar (wife, age 38), and daughter Ovi, 2.

Sagar Birari, who is a resident of the society and a neighbour of the Vankar family said, “We came to know about the accident after watching the news on TV. We immediately rushed to Parineet’s house, but it was locked. We are in shock and grief.”

The Vankar family had gone to Nagpur fifteen to twenty days ago to attend a wedding.

Birari said, “Parineet, who had to join work came back eight days ago. We used to meet every day. The other family members were expected to come on Saturday. Parineet gave me a house key and asked me to get it cleaned on Saturday as his daughter was coming, however, we learnt this news that has left us in shock and grief.”

The accident also claimed 25 year old Tejas Pokale and Avanti Pohanekar from Wardha district who were coming to Pune for a job interview have lost their lives in the bus accident that happened on Saturday.

