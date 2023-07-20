Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Fire officer dies of cardiac arrest during landslide rescue operation

Maharashtra: Fire officer dies of cardiac arrest during landslide rescue operation

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jul 20, 2023 02:04 PM IST

In a tragic incident, an assistant fire officer working with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Belapur fire station died of cardiac arrest during rescue operations which was underway at Maharashtra’s Khalapur town, officials said.

Officials from NMMC said that the body has been sent for post mortem. (HT photo)
Enrolled with NMMC fire fighting department in 1996, Shivram Dhumane (50), was climbing the Irshalgarh hillock area when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Officials present at the location stated that the officer started feeling uneasy as the area for rescue operation was steep.

“He was finding it very difficult to breathe and collapsed. He was a daredevil officer and always at the forefront of any rescue operation. It is shocking that he suffered a cardiac arrest because he was very healthy and had no vices either,” said an official from the site.

The officer’s body will be sent to his native village in Khopoli.

