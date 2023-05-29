Siblings drown while giving their dog a bath in pond

Dombivli: Trying to give their pet dog a bath in a lake, a medical graduate and his 16-year-old sister drowned in Dombivli’s Daudi village on Sunday afternoon. Seeing the siblings drown, the dog stood at the edge of the water and kept barking till it caught the attention of the passersby, who then alerted the authorities.

Ranjit Ravindran, 22, an MBBS graduate who was interning at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai and his sister Kirti Ravindran, who had recently been promoted to class 12, were recovered dead from Dawadi lake, near Gaondevi mandir, by Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire officials.

The dog is said to be doing fine and has been handed over to the relatives of the family, said police sources.

The siblings lived with their parents in Umesh Nagar, Dombivli. Their mother is on a visit to her native place in Kerala for a health check-up.

Authorities said that the soil at the base of the lake has turned slushy and almost like quicksand. And both the brother and sister were trapped when their leg got caught in this soil and they drowned, they added.

They pointed out that recently, a buffalo, which could swim, got caught in this soil and drowned in the same lake.

Police sources said that the family had adopted a stray dog and as their mother was not home, Ranjit and Kirti along with their dog, left for the lake on a two-wheeler on Sunday afternoon. While giving the dog a bath, Kirti ventured a little into the water and fell into it. Seeing this, her brother jumped in to rescue her. Both of them drowned.

Suresh Madane, police inspector, Manpada police station said, “Kirti was bathing her dog at the edge of the lake when she slipped and fell into the water. Her brother jumped in to rescue her, and both of them drowned.”

The locals found the bodies of the siblings in the water and alerted the police and fire station. According to the police sources, the bodies were recovered and taken to Shastri Nagar Hospital where both were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were then handed over to the family members. The final rites will be conducted in Kerala.

An officer from Dombivli Fire Station said, “We received information at about 12.15pm that two people had drowned in a pond. Thereafter, we formed a team and rushed to the spot and with the help of locals bodies, got the bodies out of water.”

An accidental death report has been filed with Manpada police station.

