Man fails to save 11-yr-old son from drowning, rescues neighbour’s children

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old man rescued two of his neighbour's children but could not save his 11-year-old son from drowning in a dam in Phoolpada, Virar, on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 6pm at Pappad Khind Dam in Virar East. The boy’s body was recovered after a search operation, according to Virar Police and the fire brigade officers.

Vasant Borade along with his wife, and his son Om, 11, were on an outing at the dam along with their neighbour’s children Ansh, 12, and Vansh, 11, according to the police.

Borade, a resident of Virar East who works in a private firm, told the police that while he was sitting on the bank with his wife, the boys had ventured into the water to play.

Soon, the three boys started to drown. Hearing their cries for help, Borade jumped into the water while his wife alerted a few locals, who were passing by. The locals and Borade managed to save Ansh and Vansh but could not rescue Om, Borade told the police.

Police officers said that the dam is a restricted zone, and people are not allowed to venture into the water.

“There is a warning sign on the boundary of the dam which says entry is restricted, but the family ignored it,” said a police officer from Virar police station.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the matter,” said the officer.

The officers said that one week back, a 13-year-old boy drowned at the same spot after which they had issued an advisory warning people not to venture into the water bodies and dams in the area.

“Locals do not pay heed to the warning signs and often go for a swim,” added the police officer.

