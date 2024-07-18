Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother detained for brandishing gun

Pune: Manorama Khedkar, mother of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, was detained early Thursday morning in Mahad, officials from Pune rural police said. She is expected to be arrested once the team reaches Paud Police station, according to Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh. Screen grab from an undated video of IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama, brandishing a small weapon.

The detention is related to an offence registered at Paud police station against Manorama and six others last week for allegedly threatening farmers with a gun, an incident captured in a viral video.

Officials reported that Manorama was found at Hotel Parvati in Mahad town, Raigad district, where she had been staying for three to four days. A team from the local crime branch of the rural police carried out the detention.

Previously, police had booked Manorama, her husband Dilip, and five others in connection with the incident. Despite being served multiple notices to present themselves for investigation, the Khedkar family did not respond. When police visited the family's residence on Baner road in Pune, neither Manorama nor Dilip Khedkar were present.

Approximately five teams from Pune rural police had been searching for the parents of the trainee IAS officer, who herself is facing scrutiny for alleged misuse of OBC and disability quotas in securing her position.

The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting issues of law enforcement and alleged abuse of power.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the ongoing investigation or potential charges against Manorama Khedkar. The police superintendent declined to comment on the specifics of the case, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing inquiry.