Dec 06, 2023 08:01 PM IST

Transgender students to get free education in public varsities in Maharashtra

Accordingly, such students will get free education in these varsities and allied colleges.

In an interaction with vice-chancellors of the state universities on Tuesday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.

"All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community,” a statement said.

The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

