Trespassing on Mannat: Police guide SRK’s security to avoid future incidents

Mumbai: After two Gujarat natives allegedly trespassed on Mannat – the residence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan – the Mumbai Police on Friday gave his security team a list of recommendations to avoid a repeat of such incidents in the future.

“According to inquiries so far, the accused only committed the crime because they are die-hard fans and wanted to meet SRK personally. They both hail from the same village in Bharuch in Gujarat and are good friends. They left together and reached Mumbai on Wednesday night, after which they trespassed into Mannat in the early hours of Thursday,” said an officer with the Bandra police station. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the accused, identified as Sahil Pathan (18) and Ramswarup Kushwaha (19), were arrested. The duo was caught by Khan’s private security inside the Mannat premises and was handed over to the police on Thursday.

“The accused said that they scaled some scaffolding which was erected near a wall for painting work that is going on at the house and managed to go inside undetected. Based on panchnama of the spot and inquiries with the accused, we have given some recommendations that could help secure the premises better,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that while the Bandra Police patrol the area outside the bungalow, the internal security is entirely handled completely by Khan’s personal guards. The police are now verifying the motives behind their actions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“According to inquiries so far, the accused only committed the crime because they are die-hard fans and wanted to meet SRK personally. They both hail from the same village in Bharuch in Gujarat and are good friends. They left together and reached Mumbai on Wednesday night, after which they trespassed into Mannat in the early hours of Thursday,” said an officer with the Bandra police station.

The officer added that Pathan is a vegetable seller while Kushwaha works in a garments store. Their families have been contacted, so that their backgrounds can be verified and the police are also reverse tracing their movements using their Call Detail Records and CCTV footage to check for any discrepancies in their statements, said the police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the arrest, Pathan and Kushwaha were produced in court and remanded to police custody for one day. The duo has been booked for house trespass under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.