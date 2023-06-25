Trio gets life term for killing man over suspected affair with their sister

MUMBAI: The sessions court recently sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a man in Mankhurd in April 2018 over a suspected affair with the sister of one of the accused. HT Image

The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 each on the convicts - Ramprasad Prajapati alias Raghu (22), Hemant Gaud (20) and Ashish Yadav (22). The court has further said that ₹50,000 of the fine amount would be given to the kin of the deceased.

One of the accused suspected the victim, Bindu Prajapati, was having an affair with his sister as the two used to speak a lot over the phone.

According to the case registered with the Trombay police, Bindu, a food vendor, belonged to the same community and village as the girl - Antima, Raghu’s sister. Raghu did not like Bindu speaking to her and being too friendly with her.

On April 11, 2018, Bindu was at his house with his brother Rakesh Prajapati at 7:30 pm when Hemant came to their house and asked Bindu to join him at Raghu’s house as the latter wanted to speak to him. Hemant took Bindu to Raghu’s house where Yadav was also present.

Soon thereafter Rakesh heard Bindu’s cries for help from Raghu’s house. Rakesh rushed to Raghu’s house and started knocking on the door. In the meantime, neighbours also gathered there. Half an hour later Raghu opened the door and Bindu came out of the house with severe injuries.

Bindu told Rakesh and Dharmendra, a local resident, that since he was talking to Raghu’s sister on the phone Raghu was angry with him. Hence, Raghu called him at his house and abused him and asked him if was playing with the “honour of their family” and that they would end his life.

Then all three accused started assaulting him, and Bindu told Rakesh and Dharmendra. While Hemant and Yadav held him, Raghu assaulted Bindu with a wooden rod.

Bindu was taken to Shatabdi Hospital immediately. He was advised to be shifted to Sion Hospital. Bindu had sustained a fracture on the right side of the head. Bindu succumbed to injuries on April 23, 2018.

The accused contended that Bindu was sexually harassing Raghu’s sister and would also follow her. Besides, it was argued that Bindu was married and having children, still, he used to talk to Raghu’s sister. It was claimed that he was called by Raghu to confront him.

They also claimed that Bindu did not die because of the injuries but because of the infection in the injuries and due to the negligence of the doctors.

The prosecution, however, said that he died because of the injuries. It was a preplanned act by the accused wherein they assaulted Bindu on vital parts causing his death.

The court rejected the defence of the accused and convicted three for the murder of Bindu.