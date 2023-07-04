10 dead, 20 injured after truck crashes into cars, hotel in Maharashtra's Dhule

PUNE: A speeding truck on the Mumbai-Agra highway crashed into four vehicles killing at least 10 people before ramming into a hotel in Dhule district on Tuesday morning, police said. Police said a technical examination of the truck will indicate if the claim that the vehicle’s brakes failed was true

The accident took place at about 11am near Palasner village in Dhule district, about 350km from Mumbai.

Police said 20 other people were injured in the accident and some of them are in critical condition in hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule.

The accident took place when the driver of the truck carrying a container lost control of the vehicle and first hit two motorcycles, rear-ended a car and another truck before crashing into a hotel along the highway.

Pradeep Bhivasen Mairale, deputy superintendent of police, highway safety squad, Nashik range said he was on his way to the accident spot. “As per initial information, some people have died on the spot and several injured are admitted to hospital, Mairale said.

A second official said it was being claimed that the truck’s brakes failed.

The dead include some people who were waiting for a bus by the roadside

.

