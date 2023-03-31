Truck hits bike after crash due to potholes; 1 dead, 1 injured

Bhiwandi: A 33-year-old man died and his pillion rider – a traffic policeman – suffered injuries after their motorcycle had hit a pothole on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road and a truck dashed them from behind.

Vishal Maruti Kumbharkar,33, was killed in the mishap on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

The incident happened at Bhadwad village, Bhiwandi, on Wednesday at 10.30pm.

The deceased has been identified as Bhausaheb alias Vishal Maruti Kumbharkar, a resident of Bhadwad village. The injured person has been identified as Sujay Shivaji Naik, 42, a resident of Kalyan, who is posted at the traffic department at Narpoli Police Station, Bhiwandi.

It is not yet clear whether both of them were friends or relatives. Kumbharkar, who works with a private company, is survived by his parents, wife and two sons.

“Kumbhakar and Naik were headed from Bhadwad village towards Kalyan and their bike lost balance after hitting a pothole. A goods carrier behind them hit them, crushing Kumbharkar under the wheels. Naik, who fell on the other side, suffered hand and leg injuries,” said a police officer.

Bystanders informed the local police, who rushed to the spot and took Kumbharkar to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead before admission. Naik was admitted to a nearby hospital where he was being treated.

A case was registered against the truck driver under 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt), and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He absconded after a mob gathered at the spot of the accident.

Kashinath Pote, assistant sub-inspector, Shantinagar Police Station, said, “We have issued a notice to the truck driver to visit the police station to record his statement. We will arrest him soon.”