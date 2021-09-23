Tuition teacher in Kalyan held for rape of 8-year-old girl

A Kalyan-based coaching class teacher was held for molesting and raping an eight-year-old girl who used to go to his place for tuition classes. The man’s wife had gone to her native place when the person started taking advantage of the girl.

Bajarpeth police in Kalyan have registered a case against the teacher after the girl’s mother gave a complaint.

The survivor joined the tuition classes four months ago. The accused, Mudur Talwala, 48, was taking tuition classes at home due to the lockdown. For more than a month, the girl was avoiding going to the class. However, her mother did not realise the reason and asked her to go. Two days ago, the survivor finally narrated her ordeal to her mother.

An officer from Bajarpeth police station said, “The accused used to live with his wife. For the past one-and-a-half months, she went to her native place. During the same time, the accused started taking advantage of the girl. While he sent home the other children, he used to ask the girl to stay back and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her not to tell anyone. We arrested the accused immediately in the case.”