Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Court directs jail to not cut Sheezan Khan’s hair

Mumbai The Vasai Court on Wednesday directed the police and prison authorities to not cut hair of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of his co-actor and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, for a month while he is lodged in jail.

Khan has applied for bail after he was remanded to judicial custody on Friday. The hearing of his bail application is scheduled for January 7.

According to Khan’s lawyer, advocate Shailendra Mishra, he had submitted an application to the court to not cut Khan’s hair. The application was heard on Tuesday when the lawyer told the court that Khan’s hair was crucial to his character in the television series - Ali Baba: Daastan-E- Kabul and the producers would have to go through losses if he was given a haircut. The lawyer also said that Khan’s hair are essential for continuity in appearance for his serial shoot.

Khan is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Thane Central Jail.

During the course of hearing the lawyer also requested the court that the jail doctor check the accused’s mental state as there were indications that he was under depression. The application had also requested that Khan be given home cooked food and his family members be allowed to meet him.

The Waliv police officers said that they have found evidence that Khan was responsible for abetting Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. He had been reluctant to reveal the contents of his last conversation with the deceased actress in their green room 15 minutes before she allegedly hung herself in the dressing room on December 24 on the sets of the serial.