Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Vasai court to pronounce order on actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea on Friday

Mumbai: The Vasai court on Wednesday said that it will pronounce its order on the bail plea filed by actor Sheezan Khan, arrested by the Waliv police for abetting the suicide of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, on January 13.

According to the public prosecutor, Tarun Sharma accused Sheezan’s family of giving the wrong medication to Tunisha, which he claimed was being prescribed by someone from Jaipur. He also claimed that Tunisha was not depressed and that Sheezan was trying to distance her from her own family. The lawyer also claimed that Sheezan and his family are trying to defame the deceased and the family’s image by lying about her character.

He opposed Sheezan’s bail plea, stating that he was constantly changing his statements given to the police and not coming clean about his deleted WhatsApp chats. Sharma also argued that Sheezan lied to Tunisha several times and was ignoring her constantly due to which she committed suicide.

The prosecutor added that the man named Ali was not Tunisha’s boyfriend, as alleged by Sheezan’s lawyer. Sharma told the court that there was a lot to be investigated in the suicide abetment case. “It is crucial to find out what transpired between the accused and Tunisha in the last 45 minutes before her death,” Sharma said. He also said that Sheezan’s family was keeping Tunisha away from her mother.

“She was not under depression, rather she liked to be neat and clean. Sheejan’s lawyer was misleading by calling it depression,” said Sharma.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer submitted that the police had no evidence against his client and that the actor was not the cause of her suicide. Khan’s lawyer also said that Sheezan’s family has wrongly been accused by Tunisha’s mother that they had forced her to wear a hijab and learn Urdu. Sheezan who was also shooting on the set did not know where the hospital was so it took some time to reach there.

On December 24, Tunisha who was an actor in the series Ali Baba: Daastan E Kabul was found hanging in the bathroom of the set minutes after she gave her shot and spoke to Sheezan. When she did not turn up for her shot again, her colleagues broke open the door of the bathroom to find her hanging with a crepe bandage.