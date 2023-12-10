Twin illegal buildings in Nerul to be vacated in a week: NMMC

Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, India - Dec. 7, 2023:Flat owners in the illegal building in Nerul were given final notice to vacate by NMMC at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The anti-encroachment department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is all set to get the 150 odd families residing in Krishna and Trimurti Park in sector 16 A, Nerul, Navi Mumbai vacated within a week.

The development comes in wake of a question raised by Hingoli based Member of Legislative Assembly Santosh Bangar in the house. The MLA has sought from the assembly the reason for NMMC failing to implement the Supreme Court’s (SC) order.

The SC in december 2022 has ordered to vacate the building constructed illegally on a plot reserved for Garden.

“We are working out an action plan to get the families residing vacated and ensure that there is no contempt of SC orders. With regard to the question raised by the MLA, civic administration has given its reply almost a week back,” said the Deputy Municipal commissioner (DMC) encroachment Rahul Gethe.

The multi storied building was declared illegal almost a decade ago as the plot on which the building was constructed is demarcated by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for Gardens. Notices concerning the illegal construction were issued first by CIDCO in the year 2011 and in the year 2016 NMMC issued ultimatums to the residents to vacate the building as the construction is to be demolished.

“This is a long pending issue wherein the residents are still trying every legal means possible to get the construction regularized however till date they have not got any relief,” said social activist Rajiv Mishra. The activist is also the petitioner of the year 2013 Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the illegal constructions in Digha. “There is a stay granted by SC since 2019 in the PIL to those residing in the buildings illegally constructed in Digha before 2015. The residents of the two illegal buildings have once again approached the court a few months back seeking relief on the same grounds,” adds Mishra.

Affirming this development is a resident from Krishna complex. “Ours is a clear case of being duped by the builder. In spite of having paid the stamp duty and registration we are being labelled as encroachers. A review petition has been filed with the SC on the earlier order and simultaneously has once again asked SC to give us some relief just like it has been extended to the parties in the PIL,” said a resident Sharmila Jain.

Meanwhile fresh notices for vacating the building were issued by NMMC on Wednesday. Civic administration will also place boards displaying the order by SC. Meetings are also to be conducted with the residents to cooperate with the court order. “Multiple notices have been served, in fact at least five times building connections to water, electricity, drainage line and even gas were disconnected. But residents continued to reside but this time since the order is from SC we will ensure that within 7 days the building is vacated,” added Gethe.

