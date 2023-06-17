Two arrested for molesting 13-year-old girl, threatening her to convert

MUMBAI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl and threatening her with a fake pistol to wear a burkha and convert to Islam, according to Bhayandar police.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested men have been identified as Munnawar Mansuri, 20, and Azim Mansuri, 20. Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1 of Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar police commissionerate, said that based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, the two men have been arrested. “We have seized the burkha and the fake pistol used by the men to threaten the girl,” said Bajbale.

“We are in the process of recording statements of the local residents and the family members of the girl,” added Bajbale.

According to the police, since June 1, the two accused had been making obscene gestures to the girl whenever she left her house to go to tuition classes or school.

The girl’s mother told the police that on June 13, Munnawar forcefully took her daughter to the terrace of their building and molested her. When the girl began crying, Munnawar gave her a burkha, a gold chain and a ring and told her to wear them. Police officers said that Munnawar told the girl that they would elope and get married.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officers said when the girl refused, Munnawar called up Azim, who arrived at the spot carrying a fake gun. The two men then threatened the girl that they would kill her and her parents, if she did not convert to Islam.

The girl, somehow, wriggled out of the situation, reached her home and told her mother about the incident. Her mother then approached the police and reported the incident.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Bhayandar police have registered a First Information Report against the two men on the charges of molestation and criminal intimidation under sections 354, 354 (A) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Both the accused, the police said, are residents of Bhayandar and worked as delivery boys.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}