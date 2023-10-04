Two bikers killed separate accidents in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Two separate bike accidents occurred in Bhiwandi in which two motorbiker riders lost their lives under the jurisdiction of Bhiwandi Nizampura police station.

A 35-year-old biker was killed and his friend suffered injuries after being hit by a truck on the APJ Abdul Kalam bridge near VP Naka in Bhiwandi on Monday night.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Aamir Ishaque Sayyed, 35 who lived with his family Navi Basti area in Bhiwandi. He along with his friend Imam Ali Shaikh on his bike were headed towards the Bauge Firdous area from Chivandra-Nashik road. A truck heading towards Chavindra Road from Nadinaka hit them from the opposite direction. The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the mishap.

The bystanders rushed to the spot, alerted the police and took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

The locals claimed that the APJ Abdul Kalam bridge, which connects Bauge Firdous masjid to Shivaji Chowk and Nadi Naka on Ahmedabad road, while Chavindra road also connects to Baug Firdous and Nadi Naka area. It is suspected that the poor condition of the asphalted road on the bridge had led to the accident.

In the second occurred near Azwa Sweet shop near Millat Nagar on Chavindra-Nashik road on Tuesday afternoon, a 58-year-old man was killed after being a hit by hydrogen gas cylinder tanker.

The deceased has been identified as Rashid Shagir Shaikh, an engineer by profession and a resident of Chavindra area in Bhiwandi.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. when he was heading towards Chavindra from VP Naka when the loaded Hydrogen gas cylinder tanker dashed him from behind and he came under the rear wheel of the tanker. He suffered several head and face injuries.

The locals alerted the police and took him to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Bhiwandi where he was declared dead before admission.

The locals blamed the heavy vehicles movement on this route for the accident and demanded that heavy vehicles should be allowed to enter the city only at night.

Cases were registered against the drivers of the truck and the tanker under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police have launched a manhunt for the truck driver.

Naresh Pawar, senior police inspector at Nizampura police station said, “We arrested the tanker driver Gurcharan Rajnath Pal, who belongs to Gujarat. We will produce him in court on Wednesday. Further investigation is on.”

