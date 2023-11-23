Two booked for stripping, assaulting 17-year-old boy over 300 loan

Thane: A case has been registered against two men for allegedly stripping and assaulting a 17-year-old boy over a financial dispute at Kalwa in Maharashtra’s Thane, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, they said. “The victim had borrowed ₹300 from one of the accused last year. A few months later, the accused started asking for his money back, but the latter kept evading it. Enraged over this, the accused snatched away the boy’s Bluetooth earphones,” an official said.

The victim later went to the house of the accused to get his Bluetooth back. As he was not at home, he got it from the mother of the accused. When the latter learnt about it, he lost his temper and went to the house of the boy with another accused.

“The accused demanded his money back from the victim and attacked him with a sharp weapon. The accused duo started beating the victim and pulled out his belt, using which they whacked him. They also stripped him naked. The victim somehow managed to cover himself with a cloth and rushed back home,” the official said. He narrated the incident to his mother and they approached the police and lodged the complaint against the accused, identified as Tausif Khanbande and Samil Khanbande, he said. The duo was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 327 and 323 (both pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

